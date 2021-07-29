Gustaf announce debut album, share “Book” video, touring with IDLES

After three years of constant gigging in Brooklyn, becoming one of the city's hardest working and most reliably fun groups, Gustaf have announced their debut album. It's titled Audio Drag for Ego Slobs and will be out October 1 via Royal Mountain Records. Singer Lydia Gammill co-produced the album with Carlos Hernandez (Ava Luna, Mr Twin Sister) and it includes last year's single "Mine."

The new single is the immediately catchy "Book," with their particular take on skronky, herky-jerky and danceable post punk. "'Book' is a song about the fallacy and fight of getting ahead vs being a head," says Lydia. "It is seeking validation in the wrong places and from the wrong people. The hook, 'I got ahead, I got a head' is a fun little taunt that we find either being thrown in our face or coming out our mouth. Everyone gets their moment up on the pedestal and everyone gets their turn falling off of it. Whether it’s up or down, 'Book’ is about accepting whatever level you’re on."

The video, directed by Andrew & Matt Joffe, features Gammill being pursued, conspiracy thriller style, by mysterious figures around NYC. Watch that below.

Gustaf will be on tour with IDLES this fall for shows in St. Paul, Chicago, Detroit, Columbus, Boston, Philly, NYC (Terminal 5 on 10/15 & 10/16), DC, Asheville, Nashville, Austin, Dallas and San Antonio. They've got a few smaller club shows before that, as well as a UK/EU tour lined up for later in the fall. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist:

The Motions 3:20

Mine 2:28

Cruel 2:50

Happy 4:08

Dream 3:17

Best Behavior 3:24

Dog 2:56

Liquid Frown 3:56

Package 2:54

Book 2:00

Gustaf - 2021 Tour Dates

10/1 - Charlotte, NC - Snug Harbor

10/2 - Knoxville, TN - Mill and Mine

10/3 - Cincinatti, OH - MOTR Pub

10/4 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Tavern

10/6 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club

10/7 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre #

10/8 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre #

10/9 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall #

10/10 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall #

10/12 - Boston, MA - House of Blues #

10/13 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore #

10/15 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 #

10/16 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 #

10/17 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club #

10/18 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club #

10/20 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel #

10/21 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom #

10/25 - Austin, TX - Stubb's #

10/26 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater #

10/27 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger #

11/2 - Birmingham, UK - The Sunflower Lounge $

11/3 - Bristol, UK - Rough Trade Bristol $

11/4 - London, UK - The Dome $

11/8 - Leeds, UK - Hyde Park Book Club $

11/9 - Manchester, UK - YES (Pink Room) $

11/10 - Liverpool, UK - Arts Club Loft $

11/11 - London, UK - The Windmill, Brixton (Gustaf headline)

11/13 - Utrecht, NL - Le Guess Who Festival

11/14 - Kortrijk, BE - Sonic City Festival

11/14 - Brussels, BE - Witloof Bar

11/16 - Berlin, DE - Cassiopeia

11/17 - Haldern, DE - Haldern Pop Bar

11/19 - Lile, FR - The Black Lab

11/20 - Luxembourg City, LU - Rotondes Klub

12/09 - Portland, OR - Bunk Bar (headline)

# - supporting IDLES

$ - supporting Pillow Queens