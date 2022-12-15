Gustaf tell us about their favorite records of 2022

Brooklyn band Gustaf thrive in the live environment, and after a quiet pandemic 2020, they got busy in 2021, releasing their debut album and touring with IDLES. They kept it going in 2022 with UK and European dates and a fall North American tour with Yard Act, and they've got a few 2023 dates lined up too, including opening for Nation of Language at Brooklyn Steel on May 4. All date are listed below.

There's a lot of time to listen to music on the road, and we asked the band's Lydia Gammill, Tarra Thiessen and Melissa Lucciola to tell us about what they listened to the most. Their list includes tourmates Yard Act, plus OSEES, Automatic, Full Flower Moon Band, and more. Check out their list with commentary, and listen to their album Audio Drag for Ego Slobs below.

GUSTAF'S LYDIA GAMMILL, TARA THIESSEN & MEL LUCCIOLA - FAVORITE MUSIC OF 2022

Full Flower Moon Band - Diesel Forever

Mel: I love this album because it's super vibey and it feels really good to drive to. Also it is all about touring and traveling so it was super relatable for me this year.

Yard Act - The Overload

Mel: Love this album, it's super clever and dancy with guitar and bass lines that perk your ears up. My boyfriend and I listened to this one a lot this year. And as Yard Act would say, "GBGG," which means, "Great Band, Great Guys."

Francie Moon - What are we really even doing?

Tarra: Our drummer Mel makes sick riffs and amazing Mel-odies!

Donzii- Fishbowl:

Tarra: Our favorite Florida goths, who have the sexiest synth lines and live dancers.

Tarra also recommends:

Flossing - Men on the Menu

Vessel - Whatcha Doin

CA/DE/NA - CA/DE/NA EP

Lydia: A great debut EP from new band and friends of the family CA/DE/NA. The production is on point and the tunes are turbulent and groovy in all the right ways- excited to see what else is to come!

Automatic - Excess

Lydia: A perfect record for driving, walking, thinking, dancing, cooking, whatever flow state you might be in. Automatic has a way of crafting songs that feels both effortless and multifaceted yet never overworked -- a fantastic follow-up to their equally satisfying debut LP Signal.

OSEES - A Foul Form

Lydia: The hits don't stop coming with these guys! Love the harder edge to this release and how it makes me want to throw my body around with aggressive joy.

Lydia also recommends:

Zero Point Energy - Bend

BODEGA - Broken Equipment

--

GUSTAF - 2023 TOUR DATES

Feb 25 - Jacksonville, FL - Winterland V

May 04 - Brooklyn - Brooklyn Steel w/ Nation of Language

Jul 07 - Des Moines, IA - 80/35 Music Festival