GVSB, Make-Up & Edsel members form Zwei Null Zwei, opening for Come in Brooklyn

Zwei Null Zwei are a Brooklyn band made up of musicians (and old friends) with DC punk/indie roots. The band is Eli Janney (Girls Against Boys), James Canty (Nation of Ulysses, The Make-Up, Ted Leo + Pharmacists), Sohrab Habibion (Edsel, SAVAK), and Geoff Sanoff (Edsel). They started playing together on January 1, 2020 and had written and recorded about four hours of music when the pandemic hit, but then picked back up a few months ago.

While Zwei Null Zwei (German for "202," Washington, DC's area code) don't have any music out yet, Sohrab describes their sound as "Düsseldorf/Cologne-inspired" a la Neu, Kluster, Kraftwerk, and Can. They're currently mostly instrumental but all four members sing when there are vocals. Sohrab plays guitar, Geoff plays bass, and James and Eli switch between drums and keyboards.

Zwei Null Zwei will make their live debut opening for Come at the first of the Don't Ask Don't Tell shows at Union Pool on November 5 (Tickets). Check out the show poster below.

In other news, SAVAK have a new single out and are touring (including shows with Archers of Loaf).