GWAR add new NYC show w/ Napalm Death & Eyehategod to tour (BV Presale)

GWAR are gearing up for a fall tour with Napalm Death and Eyehategod this fall, bringing their bloody mess to nearly 40 North American cities, including a stop in NYC on Halloween at Irving Plaza. Tickets to that one are sold out, so they've now announced a second NYC show at the same venue, at December 14 at Irving Plaza. "New York Shitty! We've added one more date for you miserable humans to make sure the entire city won't make Christmas...," they write. Get tickets early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting on Wednesday, 8/11 at 10 AM. Check back here on Wednesday morning for the password. UPDATE: The password is BVGWAR.

If you miss out on our presale, which runs until Thursday, 8/12 at 10 PM, tickets go on general sale Friday, 8/13 at 10 AM.

See GWAR's updated dates below, and get GWAR vinyl, including the 30th anniversary edition of Scumdogs of the Universe on grey marble vinyl, and XXX Live! The Scumdogs of the Universe 30th Anniversary Reunion on white double vinyl, limited to 350 copies, in the BV store.

GWAR: 2021 TOUR

9/16/21 - Richmond, VA - The National $

9/17/21 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall $

9/18/21 - Chicago, IL - RiotFest @ Douglas Park #

9/19/21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls $

10/28/21 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa x

10/29/21 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium x

10/30/21 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall x

10/31/21 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza x

11/1/21 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage x

11/2/21 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom x

11/4/21 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave x

11/5/21 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot Ballroom x

11/6/21 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue x

11/7/21 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues x

11/8/21 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House x

11/10/21 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel x

11/11/21 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts x

11/12/21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade x

11/13/21 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville #

11/15/21 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live x

11/16/21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill x

11/18/21 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater x

11/19/21 - Tuscon, AZ - The Rialto x

11/20/21 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues x

11/21/21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater x

11/22/21 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom x

11/23/21 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater x

11/24/21 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory x

11/26/21 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse x

11/27/21 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory x

11/28/21 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom x

11/30/21 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO x

12/1/21 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom x

12/3/21 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall x

12/4/21 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Bar x

12/6/21 - Billings, MT - Pub Station x

12/7/21 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater x

12/8/21 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater x

12/9/21 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue x

12/10/21 - Lincoln, NE - The Bourbon Theatre x

12/11/21 - Sauget, IL - Pop's x

12/13/21 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club x

12/14/21 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza x

$ - with Madball / Eyehategod supporting

x - with Napalm Death / Eyehategod supporting

# - Festival