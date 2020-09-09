GWAR announce drive-in show: “vehicles may get dirty”

Ready your windshield-wipers, GWAR are playing a drive-in show. It happens just in time for the Halloween season, in their hometown of Richmond, VA, on Saturday, October 10 at The Diamond Drive In, and tickets go on sale Friday, 9/11 at 10 AM.

Blothar the Berserker says, "Denizens of Richmond, Virginia! Americans do everything in their cars, and now that will include watching the greatest rock and roll horror show on this or any other planet! Truly, what is October without a global pandemic and the chance to watch GWAR from the comfort of your shitty old hoopty?! Grab a hotdog, slather it in chili, and shove it down your throat as we bring you the pinnacle of entertainment, the ultimate creature feature, live and writhing...all over your windshield!"

All bets are off about bodily fluids at a GWAR show, and they warn that "Vehicles and other possessions may get dirty at show." Here are more COVID-19 safety guidelines from the venue:

By purchasing a ticket, you agree to abide by all of the following safety rules:

- If you are sick, running a fever or have been exposed to COVID-19, please stay home until you are healthy.

- For the safety of yourself and others, vehicles are limited to 4 persons per car, including children.

- Tickets can be purchased online only. There will be no box office onsite.

- Arrive early! Parking in each section is first come, first served. There are three sections, based on proximity to stage.

- All attendees must arrive within a vehicle that is two axles. No campers, buses, or extremely large vehicles will be admitted. No vehicles towing trailers will be admitted. Jeeps without doors and convertibles with tops down are permitted.

- Roll your windows all the way up for contactless ticketing when you enter the parking lot.

- Once parked, concertgoers are invited to sit in lawn chairs or on picnic blankets in designated areas directly adjacent to the vehicle in which they arrived. No tents, pop-up tents, canopies, or large beach umbrellas permitted. Sitting in the bed of pickup trucks will be permitted.

- Do not leave the designated area around your vehicle except to use the restroom. Attendees who leave their vehicle area other than to use the restroom will be required to leave the show and will not receive a refund.

- When using the restroom, WEAR A MASK! Walk straight to the restroom and back to your vehicle. No stopping at other vehicles. NEVER approach the stage.

- Portable toilets will be available on site. Strict guidelines will be provided to ensure safety and cleanliness. Sanitizer will be available for use.

- Absolutely no standing outside of the venue or gatherings on the sidewalks of the venue will be allowed and will be enforced by security.

- Emergency communication options will be provided upon arrival to the concert.

- At the conclusion of the concert, please remain in your parking space until directed by event staff to exit the lot. Drive slowly and follow all directions.

- Food can be brought from home and eaten in your vehicle. Please only dispose of trash in proper receptacles or bring all trash back home. Please don't litter!

- Absolutely no alcohol, illegal substances, illicit goods, fireworks, weapons, guns, knives or laser pointers will be permitted at the event or inside your vehicle and violators will be held accountable and prosecuted by state and federal law.

- No pets are allowed.

- Drivers caught concealing other persons or items in their vehicle will be turned away or asked to leave without a refund. All vehicles subject to search.

- No refund requests or ticket transfers will be granted. This event is rain or shine.

- Vehicles and other possessions may get dirty at show. Customer is entirely responsible for all fees associated with cleaning vehicles and possessions brought to the show.

-To avoid long lines, merch will not be available day of show. Instead, all RVA Drive-In merch can be found here: https://gwar.net/collections/drive-in-merch