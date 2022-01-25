GWAR announce new LP, graphic novel & figures; pre-order exclusive vinyl

GWAR are back with a new album, The New Dark Ages, due out June 3 (CD and digital) and September 16 (vinyl and cassette) via Pit Records. It's their 15th studio album and first in five years, and about it, The Berserker Blóthar says, "This is the greatest rock record of all time. These are the songs for a new age, a New Dark Age, when men live by the dimming light of a technology destined to betray them. Listen, as we have a rock and roll orgy in the ruins of the world to celebrate humanity’s descent into an age of darkness, disease, ignorance, and death."

We're stoked to have teamed up with GWAR on an exclusive white double vinyl variant of The New Dark Ages. It's limited to just 500 copies and exclusive to our stores. Pre-order yours while they last. Here's a mock-up of the vinyl:

In addition to their new album, GWAR also have a new graphic novel on the way. They've teamed up with Z2 Comics on GWAR in the Duoverse of Absurdity, which was illustrated by Andy MacDonald (Wolverine, Dr Strange, Wonder Woman), Shane White (Things Undone, Braun, Endless Summer), and GWAR's Matt Maguire and Bob Gorman (pre-order a hardcore or softcover copy). According to the description it "chronicles the epic battle between GWAR and their doppelgangers from an alternate universe the band discovers behind their treasured Magic Mirror," and Bälsäc The Jaws 'o Death says, "This was the most utterly engrossing book I've ever read! I couldn't wait until I'd read what was on the page before I was compelled to turn it! This novel has the one element that is missing in so many so-called literary masterpieces: It's about me!"

Here's a look at the cover, and inside:

There's also a new Blóthar bobblehead, limited to 1000 pies:

Along with Half Pint mini-figures of Jizmak, Blothar, and Beefcake the Mighty:

Get everything -- along with more GWAR releases, including the 30th anniversary edition of Scumdogs of the Universe on vinyl and cassette -- HERE.

Stay tuned for a first taste of the album.