GWAR announce tour with Napalm Death & Eyehategod, including NYC on Halloween

Hold on to your hats, GWAR have just announced a tour with Napalm Death and Eyehategod, hitting nearly 40 North American cities this fall, and there's also a few shows where Madball play instead of Napalm Death. "We’ve been saving it up, and we are ready to explode all over the face of this nation with a dazzling flood of chaotic shock rock load," said Blóthar. "But don’t even try to come to a show on this tour unless you are unvaccinated, covid positive and willing to submit to an enthusiastic rectal temperature check at the hands of our degenerate road crew."

The run with ND and EHG hits NYC's Irving Plaza on Halloween, and tickets for that bloody mess go on sale Friday (6/18) at 10 AM with various presales starting Thursday (6/17) at 10 AM.

Those in LA can catch the tour on 11/21 at The Belasco. All dates are listed below...

GWAR -- 2021 Tour Dates

9/16/21 - Richmond, VA - The National $

9/17/21 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall $

9/18/21 - Chicago, IL - RiotFest @ Douglas Park #

9/19/21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls $

10/28/21 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa x

10/29/21 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium x

10/30/21 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall x

10/31/21 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza x

11/1/21 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage x

11/2/21 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom x

11/4/21 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave x

11/5/21 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot Ballroom x

11/6/21 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue x

11/7/21 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues x

11/8/21 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House x

11/10/21 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel x

11/11/21 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts x

11/12/21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade x

11/13/21 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville #

11/15/21 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live x

11/16/21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill x

11/18/21 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater x

11/19/21 - Tuscon, AZ - The Rialto x

11/20/21 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues x

11/21/21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater x

11/22/21 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom x

11/23/21 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater x

11/24/21 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory x

11/26/21 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse x

11/27/21 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory x

11/28/21 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom x

11/30/21 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO x

12/1/21 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom x

12/3/21 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall x

12/4/21 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Bar x

12/6/21 - Billings, MT - Pub Station x

12/7/21 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater x

12/8/21 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater x

12/9/21 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue x

12/10/21 - Lincoln, NE - The Bourbon Theatre x

12/11/21 - Sauget, IL - Pop's x

12/13/21 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club x

$ - with Madball / Eyehategod supporting

x - with Napalm Death / Eyehategod supporting

# - Festival