GWAR documentary coming to theaters & Shudder; fall tour announced (NYC on Halloween)

GWAR documentary This is GWAR, directed by Scott Barber, was acquired by horror streaming service Shudder, and will premiere on July 21. It tells the whole GWAR story, and here's the official synopsis:

The powerful story of the most iconic heavy metal/art collective/monster band in the universe, as told by the humans who have fought to keep it alive for over thirty years. The feature documentary includes interviews with members of GWAR, both past and present, as well as other artists including Weird Al Yankovic, Thomas Lennon, Alex Winter, Bam Margera, and Ethan Embry, also including never before seen footage of legendary GWAR frontman Dave Brockie.

You can watch the This is GWAR trailer below. The film will also be screening in cities around the country this month, including NYC screenings at Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn today (7/15) and July 18 and Alamo Drafthouse Lower Manhattan today and July 18. The 7/18 screenings at both Alamo locations have GWAR in person for a post-screening Q&A. All screening dates are listed below and more info is at GWAR's site

Meanwhile, GWAR have announced fall tour dates including a NYC show at Irving Plaza on Halloween. Tickets for that show go on sale today at noon. All dates are listed below.

THIS IS GWAR SCREENING DATES

16 JUL Denver "This Is GWAR" Screening

16 JUL Irving "This Is GWAR" Screening

17 JUL Austin "This Is GWAR" Screening

17 JUL Woodbury "This Is GWAR" Screening

18 JUL Brooklyn - Alamo Drafthouse - "This Is GWAR" Screening

18 JUL San Francisco "This Is GWAR" Screening

18 JUL Woodbridge "This Is GWAR" Screening

18 JUL Winchester "This Is GWAR" Screening

18 JUL Austin "This Is GWAR" Screening

18 JUL New York - Alamo Drafthouse Lower Manhattan - "This Is GWAR" Screening

18 JUL Ashburn "This Is GWAR" Screening

18 JUL Washington "This Is GWAR" Screening

18 JUL Denver "This Is GWAR" Screening

18 JUL Los Angeles "This Is GWAR" Screening

18 JUL Raleigh "This Is GWAR" Screening

19 JUL Lubbock "This Is GWAR" Screening

20 JUL Houston "This Is GWAR" Screening

20 JUL Charlottesville "This Is GWAR" Screening

21 JUL Omaha "This Is GWAR" Screening

21 JUL Charlottesville "This Is GWAR" Screening

GWAR - 2022 TOUR DATES

29 JUL Tilburg Poppodium 013

31 JUL Berlin SO 36

03 AUG Essen Turock

04 AUG Macken Wacken

08 AUG Dover The Booking Hall

09 AUG Brighton Chalk

10 AUG Bristol The Fleece

11 AUG Walton On Trent Bloodstock Open Air 2022

13 AUG Norwich The Waterfront

14 AUG Leeds The Key Club

16 AUG Glasgow The Garage

17 AUG Manchester Manchester Academy

18 AUG London The Dome

10 SEP Alton Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2022

11 SEP Nashville Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

13 SEP Asheville The Orange Peel

14 SEP Indianapolis The Vogue

15 SEP Cleveland House of Blues Cleveland

16 SEP Millvale Mr Small's Theatre

17 SEP Chicago Riot Fest 2022

19 SEP Tulsa Cain's Ballroom

20 SEP Little Rock The Hall

21 SEP Columbia The Blue Note

23 SEP Louisville Louder Than Life 2022

25 SEP Lincoln The Bourbon

26 SEP Denver The Oriental Theater

27 SEP Casper The Gaslight Social

28 SEP Billings Pub Station

30 SEP Portland Roseland Theater

01 OCT Seattle Showbox SoDo

03 OCT Vancouver Vogue Theatre

04 OCT Spokane Knitting Factory Concert House

06 OCT Garden City Revolution Concert House

07 OCT Sacramento Aftershock 2022

08 OCT Ventura The Majestic Ventura Theater

09 OCT Los Angeles The Belasco Theater

10 OCT Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

11 OCT Salt Lake City The Depot

12 OCT Flagstaff Pepsi Amphitheater

14 OCT Dallas Amplified Live

15 OCT Houston Warehouse Live

16 OCT Austin Empire Garage LLC

18 OCT Pensacola Vinyl Music Hall

19 OCT Orlando The Beacham

20 OCT Atlanta The Masquerade

22 OCT Niagara Falls The Rapids Theatre

23 OCT Pontiac The Crofoot Ballroom

26 OCT Milwaukee The Rave / Eagles Club

28 OCT Worcester Palladium

30 OCT Richmond The National

31 OCT New York Irving Plaza

02 NOV Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre