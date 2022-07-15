GWAR documentary coming to theaters & Shudder; fall tour announced (NYC on Halloween)
GWAR documentary This is GWAR, directed by Scott Barber, was acquired by horror streaming service Shudder, and will premiere on July 21. It tells the whole GWAR story, and here's the official synopsis:
The powerful story of the most iconic heavy metal/art collective/monster band in the universe, as told by the humans who have fought to keep it alive for over thirty years. The feature documentary includes interviews with members of GWAR, both past and present, as well as other artists including Weird Al Yankovic, Thomas Lennon, Alex Winter, Bam Margera, and Ethan Embry, also including never before seen footage of legendary GWAR frontman Dave Brockie.
You can watch the This is GWAR trailer below. The film will also be screening in cities around the country this month, including NYC screenings at Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn today (7/15) and July 18 and Alamo Drafthouse Lower Manhattan today and July 18. The 7/18 screenings at both Alamo locations have GWAR in person for a post-screening Q&A. All screening dates are listed below and more info is at GWAR's site
Meanwhile, GWAR have announced fall tour dates including a NYC show at Irving Plaza on Halloween. Tickets for that show go on sale today at noon. All dates are listed below.
THIS IS GWAR SCREENING DATES
16 JUL Denver "This Is GWAR" Screening
16 JUL Irving "This Is GWAR" Screening
17 JUL Austin "This Is GWAR" Screening
17 JUL Woodbury "This Is GWAR" Screening
18 JUL Brooklyn - Alamo Drafthouse - "This Is GWAR" Screening
18 JUL San Francisco "This Is GWAR" Screening
18 JUL Woodbridge "This Is GWAR" Screening
18 JUL Winchester "This Is GWAR" Screening
18 JUL Austin "This Is GWAR" Screening
18 JUL New York - Alamo Drafthouse Lower Manhattan - "This Is GWAR" Screening
18 JUL Ashburn "This Is GWAR" Screening
18 JUL Washington "This Is GWAR" Screening
18 JUL Denver "This Is GWAR" Screening
18 JUL Los Angeles "This Is GWAR" Screening
18 JUL Raleigh "This Is GWAR" Screening
19 JUL Lubbock "This Is GWAR" Screening
20 JUL Houston "This Is GWAR" Screening
20 JUL Charlottesville "This Is GWAR" Screening
21 JUL Omaha "This Is GWAR" Screening
21 JUL Charlottesville "This Is GWAR" Screening
GWAR - 2022 TOUR DATES
29 JUL Tilburg Poppodium 013
31 JUL Berlin SO 36
03 AUG Essen Turock
04 AUG Macken Wacken
08 AUG Dover The Booking Hall
09 AUG Brighton Chalk
10 AUG Bristol The Fleece
11 AUG Walton On Trent Bloodstock Open Air 2022
13 AUG Norwich The Waterfront
14 AUG Leeds The Key Club
16 AUG Glasgow The Garage
17 AUG Manchester Manchester Academy
18 AUG London The Dome
10 SEP Alton Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2022
11 SEP Nashville Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
13 SEP Asheville The Orange Peel
14 SEP Indianapolis The Vogue
15 SEP Cleveland House of Blues Cleveland
16 SEP Millvale Mr Small's Theatre
17 SEP Chicago Riot Fest 2022
19 SEP Tulsa Cain's Ballroom
20 SEP Little Rock The Hall
21 SEP Columbia The Blue Note
23 SEP Louisville Louder Than Life 2022
25 SEP Lincoln The Bourbon
26 SEP Denver The Oriental Theater
27 SEP Casper The Gaslight Social
28 SEP Billings Pub Station
30 SEP Portland Roseland Theater
01 OCT Seattle Showbox SoDo
03 OCT Vancouver Vogue Theatre
04 OCT Spokane Knitting Factory Concert House
06 OCT Garden City Revolution Concert House
07 OCT Sacramento Aftershock 2022
08 OCT Ventura The Majestic Ventura Theater
09 OCT Los Angeles The Belasco Theater
10 OCT Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
11 OCT Salt Lake City The Depot
12 OCT Flagstaff Pepsi Amphitheater
14 OCT Dallas Amplified Live
15 OCT Houston Warehouse Live
16 OCT Austin Empire Garage LLC
18 OCT Pensacola Vinyl Music Hall
19 OCT Orlando The Beacham
20 OCT Atlanta The Masquerade
22 OCT Niagara Falls The Rapids Theatre
23 OCT Pontiac The Crofoot Ballroom
26 OCT Milwaukee The Rave / Eagles Club
28 OCT Worcester Palladium
30 OCT Richmond The National
31 OCT New York Irving Plaza
02 NOV Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre