GWAR, Napalm Death & Eyehategod @ Irving Plaza on BrooklynVegan Presale (password here)

Tickets to GWAR's new NYC show at Irving Plaza with Napalm Death and Eyehategod on December 14 go on BrooklynVegan Presale today (8/11) at 10 AM, with the password BVGWAR.

Our presale runs until Thursday (8/12) at 10 PM, and if you miss out, tickets go on general sale Friday 8/13 at 10 AM.

Head here to see all of GWAR's upcoming dates.

Get GWAR vinyl, including the 30th anniversary edition of Scumdogs of the Universe on grey marble vinyl, and XXX Live! The Scumdogs of the Universe 30th Anniversary Reunion on white double vinyl, limited to 350 copies, in the BV store.