GWAR playing ‘Scumdogs of the Universe’ for “uncensored” livestream

The words "GWAR," "concert" and "streaming" usually mean "don't wear my good shirt to the show" but here's a chance to see the full-on experience with no chance of getting doused with various fluids (unless you spill your drink). As promised, they've announced a virtual concert, Scumdogs XXX Live, where they'll perform their most classic, sophomore album, Scumdogs of the Universe, just in time for its 30th anniversary. They're promising special guests and a fully uncensored experience, and it all goes down right in time for Halloween, on Friday, October 30 at 8 PM ET, with a preshow starting at 6 PM ET. Tickets and exclusive merch packages are on sale now.

"We always wanted to do a concert without an audience in the room," Blōthar the Berserker says. "The audience is always the worst part. Well, that and the fact that we’re constantly being attacked by a bunch of assholes while we try to get through a set. Man, I hope none of those old school dicks show up to rain on our glorious parade."

Watch a trailer for the stream below.

Meanwhile, the 30th anniversary vinyl box set of Scumdogs of the Universe comes out the same day of the stream.

--