GWAR releasing ‘Scumdogs XXX Live’ album; We’ve got it on white vinyl (limited to 350)

It's not Halloween without a GWAR show, and with the pandemic keeping them from spraying an in-person crowd with fake blood in 2020, they instead streamed a performance of their most classic, sophomore album, Scumdogs of the Universe, on October 30, which also doubled as a 30th anniversary celebration for the record. The show featured the return of Slymenstra Hymen, Sleazy P. Martini, Sexecutioner and Techno Destructo, and it's being immortalized on vinyl, due out on September 10. We've teamed up with the band for an exclusive pressing on white double vinyl, limited to 350 copies. You can pre-order yours in our store while they last.

Scumdogs of the Universe was also reissued for its birthday, and we have the 30th Anniversary Edition available on limited grey marble vinyl, as well as a new 12" vinyl figure of late, great GWAR frontman Oderus Urungus, and new reissues of 2010's Bloody Pit of Horror (on red vinyl) and 2009's Lust in Space (on silver vinyl).

Meanwhile, GWAR are also going on tour with Napalm Death and Eyehategod this fall.