GWAR’s Oderus Urungus up for pre-order as a 10″ vinyl figure

Order a 10" vinyl figure of Oderus Urungus from High on Plastic Toys in our store.

The late, great GWAR frontman Oderus Urungus (otherwise known as band founder David Brockie) is always in our hearts, and now he can hang out on our desk, bookshelf, or mantle, as well. Premium vinyl toymakers High on Plastic Toys have teamed up with the band to make this sick 10" rendition of the Immortal Corrupter (order it here), made of hand-pulled premium Sofubi vinyl and packaged in a polybag with a premium art card. The 10" size provides plenty of canvas for details; this is truly a figure that does Oderus proud.

The Berserker Blóthar weighed in, saying, "I’ve had a blast with this little guy. I got blackout drunk and played with it in the bathtub. I got a little carried anyway, and I wound up at the ER to have it removed from my No No spot. Just like the old days with Oderus!!!"

The 10" Oderus is available to pre-order in our store now, and scheduled to begin shipping in September.

While you're in our store, you can also pre-order new reissues of two of GWAR's albums, due out on July 16: 2010's Bloody Pit of Horror (pressed to red vinyl) and 2009's Lust in Space (pressed to silver vinyl). We also have their classic second album, 1989's Scumdogs of the Universe, on 180g grey marble vinyl for the album's 30th anniversary. Find all of those HERE.