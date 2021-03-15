Gwen Stefani & Jazmine Sullivan playing Women’s History Month livestream

To celebrate Women's History Month, Pandora is streaming a virtual concert and roundtable discussion. "Pandora LIVE Powered By Women" streams on Tuesday, March 30 at 9 PM ET, and it's free to watch; you can RSVP here. Gwen Stefani and Jazmine Sullivan perform, and they'll also join host Hoda Kotb (Today), and special guests Lauren Aliana and Becky G for a panel discussion.

Gwen has recently released a couple of singles that find her returning to her ska and reggae roots, which she talked a little about last week, along with the future of No Doubt.

Jazmine released her great fourth album, Heaux Tales, in January, and sang the national anthem alongside Eric Church at Super Bowl LV.