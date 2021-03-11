Gwen Stefani releases another reggae-tinged single, “Slow Clap”

Gwen Stefani returned to her ska/reggae roots on recent single "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," and it was no fluke. She's just now released a second single made with the same songwriting/production team (Ross Golan and Luke Niccoli), and it keeps the reggae vibes going while also adding in some of the hip hop of her early 2000s material. It's called "Slow Clap" and -- like the previous single -- it sounds more like classic Gwen than anything she's released in a while. It's not bad at all; listen below.