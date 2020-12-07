Gwen Stefani returns to ska on new song “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” (listen)

Please allow her to reintroduce herself: Gwen Stefani is back with her first proper solo single in four years, titled "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," and it finds her returning to the ska roots of No Doubt's early days and making some lyrical references to her past ("I already gave you bananas").

"This song is a way of saying I’m back with new music," Gwen says. "It’s a fun, lighthearted song, because I got inspired and hopefully to bring a little bit of joy. The idea was to write a song that had a bit of a nostalgic feeling to it, so I think musically it reminds you of back in the day, going back to where I started musically which was with ska and reggae. I’m still the same me but here’s something a little bit new in case you feel like hearing a little bit more of me."

The song follows the news that Gwen has been working on a new album, which would be her first proper solo album sine 2016's This Is What the Truth Feels Like. (She also put out a holiday album in 2017.) Gwen will perform the new song on The Voice tonight.

Watch the lyric video for "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" below...