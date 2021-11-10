GZA announces 2022 Blue Note shows, on tour now with Ghostface & Raekwon

GZA is in the midst of the 3 Chambers Tour with fellow Wu-Tang members Ghostface Killah and Raekwon, where they're celebrating GZA's Liquid Swords, as well as Ghostface's Ironman, and Raekwon's Only Built 4 Cuban Linx. They had dates in October and earlier this month, and the tour resumes next week, including a NYC show at Terminal 5 on 11/22 and NJ's Wellmont Theatre on 12/10. All dates are listed below.

You can also catch GZA in 2022 at Blue Note on March 29 & 30 where he has two shows each night (8 PM & 10:30 PM). The shows are billed as "An Intimate Evening with GZA and His Band" and tickets are on sale now.

GZA - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

November 19 – Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory - 3 Chambers Tour with Ghostface, Raekwon)

November 20 – Boston, MA - House of Blues - 3 Chambers Tour with Ghostface, Raekwon)

November 21 – Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall - 3 Chambers Tour with Ghostface, Raekwon)

November 22 – New York, NY - Terminal 5 - 3 Chambers Tour with Ghostface, Raekwon)

November 26 – New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall - 3 Chambers Tour with Ghostface, Raekwon)

November 27 – Hampton Beach, NH - TBA - 3 Chambers Tour with Ghostface, Raekwon)

November 28 – Portland, ME - TBA - 3 Chambers Tour with Ghostface, Raekwon)

November 30 – Norfolk, VA - Norva - 3 Chambers Tour with Ghostface, Raekwon)

December 1 – Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore - 3 Chambers Tour with Ghostface, Raekwon)

December 2 – Richmond, VA - Altria Theater - 3 Chambers Tour with Ghostface, Raekwon)

December 3 – Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage - 3 Chambers Tour with Ghostface, Raekwon)

December 4 – Greensboro, NC - Cone Denim Ent. Center - 3 Chambers Tour with Ghostface, Raekwon)

December 5 – Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle - 3 Chambers Tour with Ghostface, Raekwon)

December 10 – Wellmont, NJ - Wellmont Theater - 3 Chambers Tour with Ghostface, Raekwon)

December 16 – Detroit, MI - The Fillmore - 3 Chambers Tour with Ghostface, Raekwon)

December 17 – Cleveland, OH - House of Blues - 3 Chambers Tour with Ghostface, Raekwon)

December 18 – Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue - 3 Chambers Tour with Ghostface, Raekwon)

