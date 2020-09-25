GZA, Chris Gethard, Ryley Walker & more added to Le Poisson Rouge’s livestream series
As mentioned, NYC venue Le Poisson Rouge recently launched its own subscription livestream service, LPR.TV, which, among other programming, will host performances from their stage in "high definition with full production and soundboard audio." They've added more shows to the lineup, including a GZA Liquid Swords 25th anniversary performance on November 6; Ryley Walker on November 10; Elliot Moss on November 21; and comedian Chris Gethard on December 10.
That's in addition to previously announced shows from Kevin Devine, !!! (Chk Chk Chk), Laraaji, San Fermin, Sunflower Bean, Frankie Rose, Kimbra, Son Little, OSHUN, Samia, Overcoats, Emo Night, and more.
LPR.TV is $19.99 a month and also includes streams of previous LPR shows, interviews, and more, and supports the club while venues are closed during COVID. They're also doing a special sale where you get your first month for $12.99; use the code OPERABOX to access that (it expires at midnight EST on Sunday 9/27) LPR.TV launches October 1 with a show by Cults. You can check out the full livestream schedule below and more info is here.
LPR.TV UPCOMING PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
OCTOBER
1 - Cults
3 - Jose James
5 - Laraaji
7 - Domi & JD Beck
10 - EMO Night BK
14 - Kimbra
15 - Laraaji
21 - Son Little
24 - Too Many Zooz
29 - !!! (Chk Chk Chk)
30 - Laraaji
NOVEMBER
6 - GZA (Liquid Swords 25th Anniversary Show)
7 - Kevin Devine
10 - Ryley Walker
13 - OSHUN
14 - EMO Night BK
17 - San Fermin
19 - Overcoats
21 - Elliot Moss
29 - MICHELLE
DECEMBER
3 - Samia
5 - Sunflower Bean
6 - Oso Oso
10 - Chris Gethard
18 - Vundabar
JANUARY (2021)
14 - Frankie Rose