GZA, Chris Gethard, Ryley Walker & more added to Le Poisson Rouge’s livestream series

As mentioned, NYC venue Le Poisson Rouge recently launched its own subscription livestream service, LPR.TV, which, among other programming, will host performances from their stage in "high definition with full production and soundboard audio." They've added more shows to the lineup, including a GZA Liquid Swords 25th anniversary performance on November 6; Ryley Walker on November 10; Elliot Moss on November 21; and comedian Chris Gethard on December 10.

That's in addition to previously announced shows from Kevin Devine, !!! (Chk Chk Chk), Laraaji, San Fermin, Sunflower Bean, Frankie Rose, Kimbra, Son Little, OSHUN, Samia, Overcoats, Emo Night, and more.

LPR.TV is $19.99 a month and also includes streams of previous LPR shows, interviews, and more, and supports the club while venues are closed during COVID. They're also doing a special sale where you get your first month for $12.99; use the code OPERABOX to access that (it expires at midnight EST on Sunday 9/27) LPR.TV launches October 1 with a show by Cults. You can check out the full livestream schedule below and more info is here.

LPR.TV UPCOMING PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

OCTOBER

1 - Cults

3 - Jose James

5 - Laraaji

7 - Domi & JD Beck

10 - EMO Night BK

14 - Kimbra

15 - Laraaji

21 - Son Little

24 - Too Many Zooz

29 - !!! (Chk Chk Chk)

30 - Laraaji

NOVEMBER

6 - GZA (Liquid Swords 25th Anniversary Show)

7 - Kevin Devine

10 - Ryley Walker

13 - OSHUN

14 - EMO Night BK

17 - San Fermin

19 - Overcoats

21 - Elliot Moss

29 - MICHELLE

DECEMBER

3 - Samia

5 - Sunflower Bean

6 - Oso Oso

10 - Chris Gethard

18 - Vundabar

JANUARY (2021)

14 - Frankie Rose