GZA playing free Central Park show this weekend

GZA of Wu-Tang Clan will return to the stage for the first time since COVID began this weekend. He's performing at "JBL True Summer," happening at Central Park's Rumsey Playfield on Saturday (7/17). It's free to attend with an RSVP, and Funk Flex and DJ J-Ronin will man the ones and twos.

Meanwhile, other Wu-Tang members also recently performed in NYC, in their home borough of Staten Island. Method Man, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck and Cappadonna were all on hand for the Staten Island Peace & Unity Festival at Snug Harbor on Saturday (7/10), which also featured Redman, Ashanti, Ja Rule and Funk Flex.

GZA, Ghostface Killah, and Raekwon will hit the road together this fall for a tour celebrating their classic mid '90s solo albums, Liquid Swords, Ironman, and Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, respectively. Before that, GZA plays Psycho Las Vegas in August.

Wu-Tang Clan also have some dates coming up, including III Points, New Orleans Jazz Fest, and a Red Rocks show with an orchestra.