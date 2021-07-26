GZA playing ‘Liquid Swords’ shows at Blue Note with Talib Kweli

The Wu-Tang Clan's GZA will be performing his classic 1995 album Liquid Swords live at Blue Note Jazz Club on August 24 & 25, with 8 PM and 10:30 PM shows each night. Like at his 2020 anniversary shows at the same venue, he'll be backed by a live band, and this time Talib Kweli will be the special guest at all four shows. Tickets are on sale now.

GZA played a Central Park show earlier this month, and will be on tour with Ghostface Killah and Raekwon this fall, celebrating Liquid Swords, as well as Ghostface's Ironman, and Raekwon's Only Built 4 Cuban Linx. GZA also plays Psycho Las Vegas in August.

There are also some Wu-Tang Clan dates, including III Points, New Orleans Jazz Fest, and Red Rocks with an orchestra.

Talib Kweli, meanwhile, also has some shows coming up, including two nights at Brooklyn Bowl on October 14 & 15 (tickets).