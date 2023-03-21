GZA plots ‘Liquid Swords’ full band tour, playing NYC with Roy Ayers & Big Daddy Kane

Wu-tang legend GZA has a handful more shows where he'll be performing music from Liquid Swords with a full band. He'll play NYC, Cincinnati, Detroit, Providence, New Orleans, Chicago, and more in the coming weeks, joined by live band Phunky Nomads. Tickets to the shows are available now.

GZA's next show is in NYC on April 13 at Sony Hall. He'll be joined by jazz/funk legend Roy Ayers -- who Wu-Tang have sampled -- and Big Daddy Kane. All dates below.

GZA -- 2023 Tour Dates

4/13 New York, NY @ Sony Hall (w/ Roy Ayers & Big Daddy Kane)

4/15 Cincinnati, OH @ The Ludlow Garage

4/16 Detroit, MI @ El Club

4/18 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

4/21 Hartford, CT @ The Webster

4/22 Providence, RI @ The Strand

4/28 New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

5/4 Chicago, IL @ Promontory

6/27 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair