GZA, Raekwon & Ghostface celebrating ‘Liquid Swords,’ ‘Only Built 4 Cuban Linx’ & ‘Ironman’ on tour

Wu-Tang Clan members GZA, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah have announced the '3 Chambers Tour' supporting their classic mid '90s solo albums, Liquid Swords, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, and Ironman, respectively. "As we start to approach a back to normal environment, which is overdue, I’m overly excited about seeing my fans again," Raekwon said in a statement. "This 3 Chambers Tour will be something I recommend nobody misses. This shit will be bananas!!!! Get ready to enter the WU again... (#ironliquidlinxshit)."

The tour kicks off in Minneapolis on 10/1, includes a two-night stand in Chicago, an LA show at NOVO on 11/7, a NYC show on 11/22 at Terminal 5, and more. Tickets for all shows go on sale today (6/23) at noon. All dates are listed below.

GZA / Raekwon / Ghostface Killah -- 2021 Tour Dates

October 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

October 2 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s

October 3 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

October 16 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

October 20 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

October 22 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

November 5 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

November 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

November 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ NOVO

November 19 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

November 20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

November 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

November 22 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

November 26 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

November 27 – Hampton Beach, NH @ TBA

November 28 – Portland, ME @ TBA

November 30 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva

December 1 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

December 2 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

December 3 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

December 4 – Greensboro, NC @ Cone Denim Ent. Center

December 5 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

December 16 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

December 17 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

December 18 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

--

