GZA, Raekwon & Ghostface add more 3 Chambers dates; ODB action figure back in stock

Wu-Tang members GZA, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah have extended their '3 Chambers' Tour -- which celebrates their classic mid '90s solo albums, Liquid Swords, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, and Ironman, respectively -- into 2022, with shows in February and March. Stops include Atlanta, Baltimore, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Detroit, the NYC area and more. All dates are listed in the poster below.

The tour wraps up with shows at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on March 18 and Montclair, NJ's Wellmont Theater on March 19. Tickets for both those shows are on presale now and go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 14 at 10 AM.

Speaking of the Wu-Tang Clan, the ODB Super7 Reaction figure is back in stock and available to order HERE. The 3.75" articulated figure comes with a mic and is modeled off his 1995 album Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version. The packaging recreates the album cover, which famously featured ODB's welfare card. Check out the figure and packaging below.