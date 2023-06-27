H.E.R. announces Lights On Festival 2023 lineup: Jazmine Sullivan, Doechii, Smino, Syd, more

H.E.R. has announced the return of her Lights On Festival, happening on September 16 and 17 at the Shoreline Amphitheater Festival Grounds in Mountain View, CA. She curated the lineup, which she headlines with "friends" on day 1; Jazmine Sullivan headlines day 2. The lineup also features PARTYNEXTDOOR, Don Toliver, Alina Baraz, Smino, Toosii, Syd, Doechii, DVSN, Ravyn Lenae, Uncle Waffles, Leon Thomas, Jozzy and more, and the weekend will feature "Soulection Sounds" by Andre Power and Esta. Check out the poster and full lineup below.

The festival held its inaugural edition in 2019 in H.E.R.'s native Bay Area, and was last held in 2021. “I’m so excited ‘Lights On Fest’ will be making its return,” H.E.R. says, “It’s my favorite way to wind down the summer by having two days filled with great R&B music. I am so proud to reveal the extraordinary talent we have on the bill this year and can’t wait for everyone to see what’s to come!” Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30, at 10am.

Lights On Festival 2023 loading...

Lights On Festival -- 2023 Lineup

H.E.R. & Friends

Jazmine Sullivan

Partynextdoor

Don Toliver

Alina Baraz

Toosii

Smino

Syd

Doechii

DVSN

Kiana Ledé

UMI

Amerie

Ayra Starr

Ravyn Lenae

Uncle Waffles

Flo

Symba

Alex Vaughn

Rexx Life Raj

Q

Tanerélle

Leon Thomas

Kyle Dion

Jozzy

Karri

Saint Harison DJ Set

Esta

Andre Power