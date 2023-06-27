H.E.R. announces Lights On Festival 2023 lineup: Jazmine Sullivan, Doechii, Smino, Syd, more
H.E.R. has announced the return of her Lights On Festival, happening on September 16 and 17 at the Shoreline Amphitheater Festival Grounds in Mountain View, CA. She curated the lineup, which she headlines with "friends" on day 1; Jazmine Sullivan headlines day 2. The lineup also features PARTYNEXTDOOR, Don Toliver, Alina Baraz, Smino, Toosii, Syd, Doechii, DVSN, Ravyn Lenae, Uncle Waffles, Leon Thomas, Jozzy and more, and the weekend will feature "Soulection Sounds" by Andre Power and Esta. Check out the poster and full lineup below.
The festival held its inaugural edition in 2019 in H.E.R.'s native Bay Area, and was last held in 2021. “I’m so excited ‘Lights On Fest’ will be making its return,” H.E.R. says, “It’s my favorite way to wind down the summer by having two days filled with great R&B music. I am so proud to reveal the extraordinary talent we have on the bill this year and can’t wait for everyone to see what’s to come!” Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30, at 10am.
Lights On Festival -- 2023 Lineup
H.E.R. & Friends
Jazmine Sullivan
Partynextdoor
Don Toliver
Alina Baraz
Toosii
Smino
Syd
Doechii
DVSN
Kiana Ledé
UMI
Amerie
Ayra Starr
Ravyn Lenae
Uncle Waffles
Flo
Symba
Alex Vaughn
Rexx Life Raj
Q
Tanerélle
Leon Thomas
Kyle Dion
Jozzy
Karri
Saint Harison DJ Set
Esta
Andre Power