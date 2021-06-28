H.E.R. played TODAY Show concert (pics), headlining Lights On Festival w/ Erykah Badu, more

R&B/soul singer H.E.R. recently released her anticipated debut full-length album, Back of my Mind, and while she hasn't plotted out a full tour supporting it yet, she was in NYC on Friday (6/25) for a show, part of TODAY's Summer Concert Series, were she played three songs from the new album and covered Stevie Wonder's "Living for the City." See pictures and video from the show below.

H.E.R. has shows with the Los Angeles Philharmonic coming up on August 13 and 14 at Hollywood Bowl (tickets), and she's also announced a new festival date, at Lights On Fest in Concord, CA. It happens on September 18 and 19 at Concord Pavillion, and the lineup, which she curated, also includes Erykah Badu, Bryson Tiller, Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla $ign, Masego, VanJess, and more. Tickets are on sale now, and you can see the lineup in full on the flyer below.

Photos by Toby Tenenbaum.