H.E.R.’s NYC Lights on Festival postponed to 2022 over COVID concerns

H.E.R. was set to throw an NYC edition of her Lights on Festival at Barclays Center on October 21 and 22, with Maxwell, 6LACK, Bryson Tiller, Ari Lennox, SWV, Queen Naija, Lucky Daye, Chloe Bailey, Blxst, Victoria Monet, Skip Marley, Joyce Wrice, Tonte Stith, and more. It's now been cancelled for this year and postponed to 2022, because of COVID concerns. A message from organizers reads:

After a sold out weekend in the Bay Area, we were really excited to bring the Lights On Festival to Brooklyn this month but due to the ever-evolving nature of the Covid-19 pandemic, it's become harder and harder for us to put together the type of festival experience that you deserve. So we are officially postponing this year's festival to 2022.

If you purchased through Ticketmaster, a refund will be processed automatically for you within the next 30 days. Otherwise, please contact your point of purchase.

We can't wait to see all of you in 2022!