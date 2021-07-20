H.E.R. throwing NYC edition of Lights On Fest w/ Maxwell, 6LACK, Bryson Tiller & more

Not only is H.E.R. throwing her Lights On Festival in Concord, CA this September, she's also doing an East Coast edition at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on October 21 & 22. The NYC lineup is a little different but no less stacked, with H.E.R. & Friends co-headlining alongside neo-soul veteran Maxwell, plus 6LACK, Bryson Tiller, Ari Lennox, SWV, Queen Naija, Lucky Daye, Chloe Bailey, Blxst, Victoria Monet, Skip Marley, Joyce Wrice, Tonte Stith, and more TBA.

Two-day passes go on sale Friday (7/23) at 10 AM with presales starting today (7/20) at noon.