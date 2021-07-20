H.E.R. throwing NYC edition of Lights On Fest w/ Maxwell, 6LACK, Bryson Tiller & more

photo by Toby Tenenbaum

Not only is H.E.R. throwing her Lights On Festival in Concord, CA this September, she's also doing an East Coast edition at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on October 21 & 22. The NYC lineup is a little different but no less stacked, with H.E.R. & Friends co-headlining alongside neo-soul veteran Maxwell, plus 6LACK, Bryson Tiller, Ari Lennox, SWV, Queen Naija, Lucky Daye, Chloe Bailey, Blxst, Victoria Monet, Skip Marley, Joyce Wrice, Tonte Stith, and more TBA.

Two-day passes go on sale Friday (7/23) at 10 AM with presales starting today (7/20) at noon.

