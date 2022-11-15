H. Hawkline announces Cate Le Bon-produced album, shares “Milk for Flowers”

H. Hawkline (Huw Evans) has announced new album Milk for Flowers, which will be out March 10, 2023 via Heavenly. The album was produced by frequent collaborator Cate Le Bon -- they've played on each other's albums and he used to be part of her band -- at Rockfield Studios in Wales, with contributions from Davey Newington (Boy Azooga) on drums, Paul Jones (Group Listening) on piano, Tim Presley (White Fence, DRINKS) on guitar, Stephen Black (Sweet Baboo) and Euan Hinshelwood (Younghusband, Cate Le Bon) on sax, Harry Bohay (Aldous Harding) on pedal steel and John Parish (PJ Harvey, Aldous Harding) on "infrequent bongo."

Says Cate: "I watched my dear friend, H. Hawkline, fold into himself and extract from a terrible time an album so exquisitely raw, yet deftly graceful. I had the extreme honour of being trusted as producer and gently helped him tease this beautiful work into existence. He writes music and lyrics that are porous to all the hues of a day. He sits melancholy at the table with absurdity and no-one bats an eye. Not without effort but always with a natural hand moving pieces around from the inside out. It’s a beautiful thing to be continuously moved and surprised by an old friend."

The first single is the album's title track, which is unlike anything H. Hawkline has released before, prettier and more expansive, while still being from the same musical world he's worked in before, and you can feel Le Bon's touch, too. "Grief is a song that can’t be unheard: from the moment you learn it, you never stop singing," says Evans of the song. "Its music paints the scenery - pulling the strings of every day. Forgotten corners and untended gardens can become rich with sickly vegetation, ice rinks and playgrounds decaying with every chord."

The video for "Milk for Flowers" is the first of three in a series that Evans says "are a way of trying to express that sensation in the most direct way possible. Every day, an audition. At least I choose the soundtrack." Watch that below.

H Hawkline also has 2023 tour dates, including headline shows and dates opening for Aldous Harding. Those are listed below.

Milk For Flowers

1. Milk For Flowers

2. Plastic Man

3. Suppression Street

4. I Need Him

5. Denver

6. Athens At Night

7. Like You Do

8. It’s A Living

9. Mostly

10. Empty Room

H HAWKLINE - 2023 TOUR DATES

Headline shows:

10.03 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

11.03 Manchester, YES

12.03 Dublin, Workman’s Club

13.03 Glasgow, Hug & Pint

14.03 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

15.03 Brighton, The Hope & Ruin

16.03 London, Omeara

17.03 Bristol, Rough Trade

With Aldous Harding:

21.03 Brussels, Cirque Royal - Belgium

23.03 Utrecht, Tivoli Vredenburg - Netherlands

24.03 Gronigen, De Oosterppot - Netherlands

26.03 Cologne, Gloria Theater - Germany

28.03 Paris, Le Trianon - France

29.03 Nantes, Stereolux - France

30.03 Feyzin, L'Epicerie Moderne - France

01.04 Zurich, Bogen F - Switzerland

02.04 Milan, Santeria Toscana - Milan

04.04 Prague, Palace Akropolis - Czech Republic

05.04 Warsaw, Niebo - Poland

07.04 Berlin, Admirealpalast - Germany

08.04 Copenhagen, Vega - Copenhagen

09.04 Stockholm, Berns Salonger - Sweden

11.04 Oslo, Sentrum Scene - Norway

12.04 Gothenburg, Putervik - Sweden

14.04 Hamburg, Mojo Club - Germany

16.04 Brighton, Dome

18.04 Dublin, National Concert Hall

20.04 Manchester, Albert Hall

21.04 Edinburgh, Assembly Room

22.04 Newcastle, Gateshead

24.04 Bristol, O2 Academy

25.04 Cardiff, Tramshed

26.04 Norwich, Waterfront

28.04 London, Barbican Centre

29.04 London, Barbican Centre