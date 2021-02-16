H2O announce full-band streaming show

Hardcore vets H2O have announced a full band streaming show, happening February 26 at 8 PM EST. The show, sponsored by canned water brand Liquid Death, was filmed in vocalist Toby Morse’s garage and is the first time the band have played together in over a year.

Tickets are on sale now, including a few different bundles/packages featuring posters, t-shirts, facemasks and cases of water. If you can't watch immediately, you have two days to watch it starting on 2/26.

$1 from every ticket goes to the Thirst Project.