H2O, The Slackers, and Murphy’s Law doing Rocks Off cruises in NYC

Summer in NYC means Rocks Off Concert Cruises and there are some good ones in the punk and ska realm coming up this month and next. There are TWO on August 12, including NYHC vets Murphy's Law doing their annual birthday boat bash for frontman Jimmy G, and NYC ska vets The Slackers (whose new album Don't Let the Sunlight Fool Ya came out this year). Murphy's Law will set sail aboard The Cosmo from Skyport Marina at East 23rd St with openers Ice Cold Killers (boarding at 6:30 PM, departing at 7) and The Slackers will board The Liberty Belle at Pier 36 - 299 South St (boarding at 7 PM, departing at 8). Tickets for both are on sale now.

Meanwhile, H2O will play their only NYC show of 2022 aboard The Liberty Belle on September 16 with support from Verbal Assault and Be Well. That boards at 6 PM at Pier 36 - 299 South St and departs at 7 PM, and tickets are on sale now.

The Slackers also do a Rock On! Concert Cruise in Boston on August 13.

Get Don't Let the Sunlight Fool Ya on orange & yellow galaxy vinyl and more Slackers records in our store. We've got some H2O vinyl & merch too.

