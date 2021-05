H2O have had to push back their 25th anniversary shows multiple times due to the pandemic, and now they're eying October 8 at NJ's Crossroads and October 9 at NYC's Le Poisson Rouge. Those shows are both sold out, but they've just added a second NYC show for 10/10 at LPR. Tickets go on sale Friday (5/7) at noon. Let's hope these are the dates that happen!

