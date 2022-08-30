HAAi touring w/ The Blessed Madonna (watch the video for “Biggest Mood Ever” ft Alexis Taylor)

London-based producer HAAi (aka Teneil Throssell) released new album Baby, We're Ascending back in May via Mute, featuring appearances by Jon Hopkins, Hot Chip's Alexis Taylor, Kai-Isaiah Jamal, and Obi Franky. You can listen to the whole thing below.

The new single from the record is the the Alexis Taylor collab, "Biggest Mood Ever," which is sweeping and orchestral but still ripe for the dancefloor. “Teneil and I wanted to make a song together and kept excitedly talking about it," says Taylor. "I expected a techno banger but was so pleased that she sent this transcendental hyperballad. I went into a trance and recorded these words straight away. ‘The heart shows signs that must not be ignored.’ This song may crush you emotionally, if you are open to it.”

We're premiering the video for "Biggest Mood Ever" which features very trippy animation by The Horrors' Tom Furse, who says, “The video was made by taking a video Alexis shot on his phone of him miming to the track and me using all manner of AI and otherwise wizardry to transform that into this psychedelic representation, telling his story of love as he drifts through and past the world.” Watch that below.

HAAi will be in the US this fall for a few shows, most of which are supporting The Blessed Madonna, including NYC's Ruins at Knockdown Center on October 2 with Honey Bun also on the bill. They'll also play Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, and Miami, and San Francisco's Portola Festival. All dates are listed below.

HAAi - 2022 TOUR DATES

September 2 – Barcelona, Spain – DGTL Barcelona

September 4 – Ibiza, Spain – Pikes

September 7 – Vlorë, Albania – ION Festival

September 10 – Paris, France – Peacock Society

September 12 – Ibiza, Spain – Circoloco

September 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Don Quixote *

September 24 – Denver, CO – 1134 *

September 25 – San Francisco, CA – Portola Festival

September 30 – Chicago, IL – smartbar *

October 1 – Miami, FL – Space *

October 2 – Queens, NY – Ruins at Knockdown Center *

October 3 – Ibiza, Spain – Circoloco

October 15 – Madrid, Spain – Mondo

October 19 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – ADE

October 22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Secret Project Festival

October 29 – Kawasaki, Japan – RDC Sound Horizon

November 4 – London, England – EartH (LIVE)

November 5 – Manchester, England – Homobloc

December 29 – Glenworth Valley, Australia – Lost Paradise

December 30 – Barunah Plains, Australia – Beyond the Valley

* with The Blessed Madonna