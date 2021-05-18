Hail The Sun, Kaonashi, Kurt Travis & Body Thief announce 2021 fall tour

Progressive post-hardcore staples Hail The Sun will support their new album New Age Filth on an Equal Vision Records-presented headlining tour this fall with support from EVR labelmates Kaonashi (whose anticipated new LP arrives this week), former Dance Gavin Dance/A Lot Like Birds/etc vocalist Kurt Travis (performing full-band solo and Eternity Forever songs), and Body Thief.

The tour kicks off on the West Coast, and hits major cities all across North America including Dallas, Houston, Brooklyn (9/30 at Music Hall of Williamsburg), Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, and more, before wrapping back up with another West Coast run. Pre-sale and VIP tickets to all dates are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

Hail The Sun / Kaonashi / Kurt Travis / Body Thief -- 2021 Tour Dates

09/14 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

09/15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

09/17 - San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box

09/18 - Dallas, TX @ Trees

09/19 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

09/21 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable Street

09/22 - Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

09/23 - Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

09/24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Hell

09/25 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

09/26 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

09/28 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

09/29 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium Upstairs

09/30 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/01 - Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

10/02 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

10/04 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

10/05 - Columbus, OH @ Woodlands Tavern

10/06 - Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

10/08 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

10/09 - St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

10/11 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

10/12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Hangar House

10/15 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

10/16 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

10/19 - Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s

10/20 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium At The Catalyst

10/21 - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post Roseville

10/22 - San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues

10/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

--

