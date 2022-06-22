Haim, Lil Baby & Timbaland played night 2 of Bored Ape Yacht Club’s Pier 17 takeover

With the NFT.NYC conference running through Thursday (6/23) it's unofficially cryptocurrency week in NYC (Eric Adams must be thrilled), and NFT collective Bored Ape Yacht Club moved their annual members-only ApeFest shindig to June to coincide with it. It kicked off on Monday at Pier 17 with LCD Soundsystem, Questlove, and Amy Schumer performing at Pier 17 for holders of the pricey apes and their guests, and it continued on Tuesday (6/21) with Haim, Lil Baby, and Timbaland. Watch video clips from all three sets below.

While there's nary a mention of the show on Haim's social media accounts, Timbaland, who has an ape as his twitter icon and partnered with BAYC for his Ape-In Productions" "metaverse entertainment company," retweeted a few videos, and Lil Baby also shared Instagram stories of his set.

Meanwhile, there's reportedly an impersonator of Snoop Dogg, another big NFT fan, wandering around NFT.NYC this week: