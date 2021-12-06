Haim plot 2022 tour w/ Waxahatchee, Princess Nokia, Faye Webster, Sasami, more

After teasing new tour dates in their updated version of Adam Sandler's "The Chanukah Song," Haim have announced a North American tour that will have them on the road for 27 spring and summer shows. Waxahatchee, Princess Nokia, Faye Webster, Sasami and Buzzy Lee each join as support for select dates, and you can see all dates below.

Shows include Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl on MAy 1, with Waxahatchee, and NYC's Madison Square Garden on May 17, with Princess Nokia and Faye Webster. Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM local time, with an American Express presale starting Tuesday, December 7 at 10 AM local time.

Watch Haim's tour announcement video below.

HAIM: 2022 TOUR

4.24.2022 Las Vegas, NV Cosmopolitan Hotel ~

4.25.2022 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre ~

4.27.2022 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre #

5.01.2022 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl #

5.04.2022 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway +

5.05.2022 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

5.06.2022 Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall +

5.08.2022 Jacksonville, FL Dally’s Place +

5.09.2022 Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park +

5.11.2022 Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheater +

5.13.2022 Washington, DC The Anthem +

5.17.2022 New York, NY Madison Square Garden $

5.19.2022 Cincinnati, OH Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center +

5.20.2022 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater +

5.22.2022 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park ^

5.24.2022 Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach ^

5.25.2022 Detroit, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

5.28.2022 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

5.31.2022 Milwaukee, WI BMO Harris Pavilion ^

6.01.2022 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^

6.03.2022 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

6.04.2022 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre ^

6.06.2022 Minneapolis, MN The Armory ^

6.10.2022 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

6.11.2022 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center ^

6.13.2022 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater ^

6.14.2022 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

~ with support from Buzzy Lee

+ with support from Faye Webster

^ with support from Sasami

# with support from Waxahatchee and Buzzy Lee

$ with support from Princess Nokia and Faye Webster