Haim update Adam Sandler’s “The Chanukah Song”

Adam Sandler's "The Chanukah Song," in its various versions, is a genuine seasonal and comedic classic, but with its last update, which Sandler performed at Carnegie Hall for a Judd Apatow & Friends New York Comedy Festival event, dating back to 2015, some of its references could use some updating. Enter Haim, who have given the song a fresh rework, shouting out Japanese Breakfast, Aaron and Bryce Dessner, Doja Cat, Eugene and Dan Levy, Rashida and Kidada Jones, and more. Watch it below.

Haim also seem to be teasing a tour announcement at the end of the video, so stay tuned. They already have dates with Red Hot Chili Peppers scheduled, as well as a Boston Calling set.

Alana Haim stars in Paul Thomas Anderson's coming-of-age film Licorice Pizza, which came out last week and also features her sisters and parents in supporting roles.