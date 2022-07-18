Haley Heynderickx announces fall tour with The Westerlies & more

Portland indie folk artist Haley Heynderickx is heading out on tour in September for a handful of solo shows, followed by some collaborative performances with brass/jazz quartet The Westerlies. The solo dates primarily cover the Midwest and South, while the shows with The Westerlies, which are billed as a "live collaboration," span the Northeast. Support comes from LePonds, Illegal Son, and Myriam Gendron, varying by date. See all dates below.

Haley and The Westerlies' NYC show is on September 17 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Illegal Son open, and tickets are on sale now.

HALEY HEYNDERICKX: 2022 TOUR

SOLO DATES

9/6 - XBK - Des Moines, IA

9/7 - The Shitty Barn - Spring Green, WI

9/8 - Hi-fi - Indianapolis, IN

9/9 - Headliners Music Hall - Louisville, KY

9/10 - The Blue Room at Third Man Records - Nashville, TN

9/11 - Eddie's Attic - Decatur, GA

9/13 - The Pinhook - Durham, NC

9/14 - Richmond Music Hall - Richmond, VA

9/23 - Ace of Cups - Columbus, OH

WITH THE WESTERLIES

9/15 - Miracle Theatre - Washington, DC

9/17 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

9/18 - Space Gallery - Portland, ME

9/19 - Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre - Somerville, MA

9/20 - Ardmore Music Hall - Ardmore, PA

9/21 - The Andy Warhol Museum's Entrance Space - Pittsburgh, PA