Half Waif announces fall North American tour
Half Waif's new album, Mythopoetics, is due out July 9 via ANTI-, and she's now announced a North American tour supporting it. She'll hit the road in November, stopping in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Philadelphia, Washington DC, NYC, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, and Chicago.
The Los Angeles date is at The Echo on November 2 (tickets), and the NYC date is at Bowery Ballroom on November 15 (tickets). Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21, and you can see all dates below.
HALF WAIF: 2021 TOUR
11/2 - Los Angeles @ The Echo
11/3 - San Francisco @ The Chapel
11/5 - Portland @ Mississippi Studios
11/6 - Seattle @ Barboza
11/13 - Philadelphia @ Johnny Brenda’s
11/14 - Washington DC @ Songbyrd
11/15 - New York @ Bowery Ballroom
11/16 - Boston @ Sonia
11/18 - Montreal @ Bar le Ritz
11/19 - Toronto @ Drake Hotel
11/21 - Chicago @ Schubas