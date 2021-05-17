Half Waif announces fall North American tour

Half Waif's new album, Mythopoetics, is due out July 9 via ANTI-, and she's now announced a North American tour supporting it. She'll hit the road in November, stopping in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Philadelphia, Washington DC, NYC, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, and Chicago.

The Los Angeles date is at The Echo on November 2 (tickets), and the NYC date is at Bowery Ballroom on November 15 (tickets). Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21, and you can see all dates below.

HALF WAIF: 2021 TOUR

11/2 - Los Angeles @ The Echo

11/3 - San Francisco @ The Chapel

11/5 - Portland @ Mississippi Studios

11/6 - Seattle @ Barboza

11/13 - Philadelphia @ Johnny Brenda’s

11/14 - Washington DC @ Songbyrd

11/15 - New York @ Bowery Ballroom

11/16 - Boston @ Sonia

11/18 - Montreal @ Bar le Ritz

11/19 - Toronto @ Drake Hotel

11/21 - Chicago @ Schubas