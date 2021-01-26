Half Waif shares “Orange Blossoms” off new 7″

Half Waif, aka Nandi Rose Plunkett, released her best album yet, The Caretaker, last year, and now she's revealed her first new music of 2021. She has a new 7" due out February 24 via ANTI-, and she's shared its A-side, the gorgeous, haunting "Orange Blossoms."

"I wrote 'Orange Blossoms' soon after finishing The Caretaker, and in some ways, it feels like the next chapter in that story," Nandi Rose says. "In the fall of 2019, I found myself taking care of someone close to me who was struggling with addiction, and as a caretaker often does, I internalized that immense pain and took it on as my own. It's paralyzing, to feel so powerless when trying to help someone you love. The song came out like an incantation, a desperate plea to be rescued from wrestling with everything. But it unfolded into something more resolute as I refocused on the task of taking responsibility for myself and my own life. The song touches on a phrase that kept coming back to me at that time, which was: 'no one's going to do it for you.' You can help and be helped, you can love and be loved, but salvation is your own to seek and claim."

Stream "Orange Blossoms," and see the album art, below.