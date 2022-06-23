Half Waif surprise-releases new solo piano EP ‘Portraits’ (listen)

Today Half Waif (aka Nandi Rose Plunkett) surprise-released an EP, Portraits, comprised of four reworked songs from her albums Mythopoetics and The Caretaker. The EP finds Nandi singing and playing piano solo, making for a totally stripped-down and highly soulful performance. Of the EP's style, she says:

Over the years, I learned to build layered arrangements around the songs, which at times felt like a kind of armor. Returning to these voice and piano arrangements feels particularly vulnerable for me. There's nothing to hide behind. But it also feels like a homecoming, a nod to where I came from. In this form, I saw the songs from a new angle -- it was like we were meeting again after we've both done some growing up. Sometimes we can say more with so much less.

Portraits is streaming everywhere, and you can watch Half Waif perform all four songs live below. She's currently living in the Hudson Valley and working on her first book and next record. Later this summer she'll be in Europe and the UK for three shows--dates below.

TOUR DATES

7/31 - L’Aquila, IT @ Paesaggi Sonori

8/4 - Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival (OFF Before Czujesz Klimat?)

8/8 - London, UK @ St Pancras Old Church