Halloween Burlesque with Wasabassco at City Winery (NSFW pics)

Wasabassco Burlesque celebrated Halloween early on Saturday (10/27) with a Costume Party and Show at City Winery. Hosted by Sapphire Jones and with performances from Amanda Whip, Audrey Love, Gin Minsky, Logan Laveau, Medianoche, Nasty Canasta, Puss-N-Boots, Qualms Galore, and VooDoo Onyx, Wasabassco's Halloween extravaganza was equal parts sexy and spooky, and you can check out (NSFW) pictures in the gallery below.

Coming up, Wasabassco celebrate their 14th anniversary with a show at City Winery's intimate upstairs space, The Loft, on November 9. Tickets are on sale now. In December, there's a "extra special, extra large" edition of The Wasabassco Hellfire Club, "Wasabassco's exclusive extra-sexy show," at the Gemini and Scorpio Loft, and tickets are on sale for that as well. Check out Wasabassco's calendar of events for more upcoming burlesque.

photos by Sachyn Mital