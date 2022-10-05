Halloween Dog Parade returning to Tompkins Square Park for 2022

One of NYC's most beloved Halloween traditions, the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade, will again host tons of costume canines this month. With the East River amphitheater demolished as work on the East Side Coastal Resiliency Project continues, it's changing locations again for 2022, returning to its former home in Tompkins Square Park on Saturday, October 22. This year's edition is happening with a slightly changed name, too: it's now the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Festival. Puppybowl and NFL referee Dan Schachner hosts, and the costume competition begins at 1 PM. Contestants need to pre-register to participate this year, as space is limited; do that here.

See pictures from last year's Halloween Dog Parade, and this year's flyer, below.