Halloween livestreams: Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black, Lydia Lunch, Cramps tribute

One of the NYC Halloween traditions we'll be missing this year, along with the parade, is Sally Can't Dance's annual tribute to The Cramps, which usually happens at Bowery Electric. They're not going to let something like a pandemic stop them, though, and this year will go virtual on October 30 at 9 PM EDT. Hosted by Jonathan Toubin with a backing band that includes former Sonic Youth drummer Bob Bert, this year's tribute features a great lineup of guest vocalists, including Kid Congo (who was in the Cramps), Jim Jones, Steve Wynn, Kathy Valentine (The Go-Go's), LA Witch, Don Fleming (B.A.L.L.⁠), Bebe Buell and the Scent, and more. Tickets are on sale and the full lineup is below.

That's not your only Halloween option courtesy of Bowery Electric. The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black will perform via livestream on October 27 at 8 PM EDT with special guests Lydia Lunch, M. Lamar, Christeene and rock photographer Bob Gruen. Tickets are on sale.

Sally Can't Dance: The Cramps 2020 virtual lineup

Kid Congo - The Cramps, The Pink Monkey Birds⁠

Chuck Prophet

Jim Jones - Jim Jones Revue, The Righteous Mind⁠

Kathy Valentine - The Go-Gos

Steve Wynn - The Dream Syndicate

Lynne Von Pang - The Carvels NYC

LA Witch with Gregg Foreman

Matthew Orr - Gnarcissists

Liz Lamere - Alan Vega

Josh Brocki - Night Spins

Jeff Klein - My Jerusalem⁠

Jeremy Lubin - Jeremy and the Harlequins⁠

Andrea Sicco - Twin Guns⁠

Johnny Scuotto⁠

Don Fleming - B.A.L.L.⁠

Bebe Buell and the Scent

Kenneth Levine - Skull Practitioners⁠

Dylan Hundley - Lulu Lewis

The Schizophonics⁠

Diane Gentile - Diane + the Gentlemen⁠

The Ghost Wolves⁠

Gordon Lawrence - Beechwood

Leah Victoria Hennessey - Hennessey

Mark C - Live Skull

and many more!

House Band:

Bob Bert - The Wolfmanhattan Project

Sam Hariss - The Sweet Things

Jason Victor - The Dream Syndicate

Palmyra Delran - The Friggs