Halloween livestreams: Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black, Lydia Lunch, Cramps tribute
One of the NYC Halloween traditions we'll be missing this year, along with the parade, is Sally Can't Dance's annual tribute to The Cramps, which usually happens at Bowery Electric. They're not going to let something like a pandemic stop them, though, and this year will go virtual on October 30 at 9 PM EDT. Hosted by Jonathan Toubin with a backing band that includes former Sonic Youth drummer Bob Bert, this year's tribute features a great lineup of guest vocalists, including Kid Congo (who was in the Cramps), Jim Jones, Steve Wynn, Kathy Valentine (The Go-Go's), LA Witch, Don Fleming (B.A.L.L.), Bebe Buell and the Scent, and more. Tickets are on sale and the full lineup is below.
That's not your only Halloween option courtesy of Bowery Electric. The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black will perform via livestream on October 27 at 8 PM EDT with special guests Lydia Lunch, M. Lamar, Christeene and rock photographer Bob Gruen. Tickets are on sale.
Sally Can't Dance: The Cramps 2020 virtual lineup
Kid Congo - The Cramps, The Pink Monkey Birds
Chuck Prophet
Jim Jones - Jim Jones Revue, The Righteous Mind
Kathy Valentine - The Go-Gos
Steve Wynn - The Dream Syndicate
Lynne Von Pang - The Carvels NYC
LA Witch with Gregg Foreman
Matthew Orr - Gnarcissists
Liz Lamere - Alan Vega
Josh Brocki - Night Spins
Jeff Klein - My Jerusalem
Jeremy Lubin - Jeremy and the Harlequins
Andrea Sicco - Twin Guns
Johnny Scuotto
Don Fleming - B.A.L.L.
Bebe Buell and the Scent
Kenneth Levine - Skull Practitioners
Dylan Hundley - Lulu Lewis
The Schizophonics
Diane Gentile - Diane + the Gentlemen
The Ghost Wolves
Gordon Lawrence - Beechwood
Leah Victoria Hennessey - Hennessey
Mark C - Live Skull
and many more!
House Band:
Bob Bert - The Wolfmanhattan Project
Sam Hariss - The Sweet Things
Jason Victor - The Dream Syndicate
Palmyra Delran - The Friggs