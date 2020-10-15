Halloween livestreams: Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black, Lydia Lunch, Cramps tribute

One of the NYC Halloween traditions we'll be missing this year, along with the parade, is Sally Can't Dance's annual tribute to The Cramps, which usually happens at Bowery Electric. They're not going to let something like a pandemic stop them, though, and this year will go virtual on October 30 at 9 PM EDT. Hosted by Jonathan Toubin with a backing band that includes former Sonic Youth drummer Bob Bert, this year's tribute features a great lineup of guest vocalists, including Kid Congo (who was in the Cramps), Jim Jones, Steve Wynn, Kathy Valentine (The Go-Go's), LA Witch, Don Fleming (B.A.L.L.⁠), Bebe Buell and the Scent, and more. Tickets are on sale and the full lineup is below.

That's not your only Halloween option courtesy of Bowery Electric. The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black will perform via livestream on October 27 at 8 PM EDT with special guests Lydia Lunch, M. Lamar, Christeene and rock photographer Bob Gruen. Tickets are on sale.

--

Sally Can't Dance: The Cramps 2020 virtual lineup
Kid Congo - The Cramps, The Pink Monkey Birds⁠
Chuck Prophet
Jim Jones - Jim Jones Revue, The Righteous Mind⁠
Kathy Valentine - The Go-Gos
Steve Wynn - The Dream Syndicate
Lynne Von Pang - The Carvels NYC
LA Witch with Gregg Foreman
Matthew Orr - Gnarcissists
Liz Lamere - Alan Vega
Josh Brocki - Night Spins
Jeff Klein - My Jerusalem⁠
Jeremy Lubin - Jeremy and the Harlequins⁠
Andrea Sicco - Twin Guns⁠
Johnny Scuotto⁠
Don Fleming - B.A.L.L.⁠
Bebe Buell and the Scent
Kenneth Levine - Skull Practitioners⁠
Dylan Hundley - Lulu Lewis
The Schizophonics⁠
Diane Gentile - Diane + the Gentlemen⁠
The Ghost Wolves⁠
Gordon Lawrence - Beechwood
Leah Victoria Hennessey - Hennessey
Mark C - Live Skull
and many more!

House Band:
Bob Bert - The Wolfmanhattan Project
Sam Hariss - The Sweet Things
Jason Victor - The Dream Syndicate
Palmyra Delran - The Friggs

Filed Under: Bebe Buell, Bob Gruen, Christeene, Diane Gentile, Don Fleming, Jeff Klein, jeremy lubin, Jim Jones, Jonathan Toubin, Josh Brocki, Kathy Valentine, Kembra Pfahler, Kid Congo, LA Witch, Livestream, Liz Lamere, Lydia Lunch, M Lamar, Steve Wynn, The Cramps, The Go-Gos, The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black
Categories: Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top