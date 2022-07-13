Halloween Meltdown 2022 lineup: Amyl & The Sniffers, Shannon & The Clams, more

With Oakland's Mosswood Meltdown (fka Burger Boogaloo) recently wrapped, the lineup for companion fest Halloween Meltdown has been announced. This year's edition goes down October 8 and 9 at Mosswood Park, and, like Mosswood Meltdown, is hosted by John Waters. The lineup features Amyl & The Sniffers and Shannon & The Clams headlining, plus The Spits, Lydia Lunch, Demolition Doll Rods, Kid Congo Powers, Body Double, Ty Segall band Fuzz, Sheer Mag, Josie Cotton, Niis, and more. The festival includes a $500 cash prize costume contest and haunted house designed by East Bay artist Rob Fletcher as well.

Tickets are now available. See poster and announced lineup below.

Halloween Meltdown 2022 Lineup loading...

halloween-meltdown-IG-promo-2022 loading...

Halloween Meltdown 2022 Lineup

DAY 1

AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS

THE SPITS

LYDIA LUNCH RETROVIRUS

KID CONGO POWERS

DEMOLITION DOLL RODS

BODY DOUBLE

…AND MORE!

DAY 2

SHANNON & THE CLAMS

FUZZ

SHEER MAG

JOSIE COTTON

NIIS

…AND MORE!