Halloween Meltdown 2022 lineup: Amyl & The Sniffers, Shannon & The Clams, more
With Oakland's Mosswood Meltdown (fka Burger Boogaloo) recently wrapped, the lineup for companion fest Halloween Meltdown has been announced. This year's edition goes down October 8 and 9 at Mosswood Park, and, like Mosswood Meltdown, is hosted by John Waters. The lineup features Amyl & The Sniffers and Shannon & The Clams headlining, plus The Spits, Lydia Lunch, Demolition Doll Rods, Kid Congo Powers, Body Double, Ty Segall band Fuzz, Sheer Mag, Josie Cotton, Niis, and more. The festival includes a $500 cash prize costume contest and haunted house designed by East Bay artist Rob Fletcher as well.
Tickets are now available. See poster and announced lineup below.
Halloween Meltdown 2022 Lineup
DAY 1
AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS
THE SPITS
LYDIA LUNCH RETROVIRUS
KID CONGO POWERS
DEMOLITION DOLL RODS
BODY DOUBLE
…AND MORE!
DAY 2
SHANNON & THE CLAMS
FUZZ
SHEER MAG
JOSIE COTTON
NIIS
…AND MORE!