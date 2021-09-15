Halogens releasing debut LP ‘You’re Being Weird’ (watch the “Sit Around” video)

NJ's Halogens have a few EPs and singles out, and now they're set to release their debut full-length album, You're Being Weird, on October 15 via Refresh Records (pre-order). They recently put out lead single "Talking Shit," and we're now premiering second single "Sit Around," an anthemic, emo-infused indie rock track.

Drummer George Saives says, "I wasn't a huge fan of this song when we first finished writing it, but now it's one of my favorite songs on the album and I'm stoked it's going to be the lead single. The song lyrics are as straight forward as it gets- it's about not being able to stop focusing on your ex after a breakup and wanting to sit around and do not besides melt into the couch and die because of it."

About the video, George adds, "I knew shortly after we finished writing 'Sit Around' that the song would be perfect for a really fun, goofy music video to contrast the hopelessness of Zach’s lyrics. Kris Khunachak was fantastic to work with in every sense, especially because he helped connect our original ideas with the Weekend at Bernie’s theme found in the final product. We’re all so happy with how this music video came together and think it sets a picture perfect landscape for what “You’re Being Weird” is all about."

And singer/guitarist Zach Henry says, "'Sit Around' is a high energy and fun song, all about getting over a breakup. Playing this upbeat music while singing tongue in cheek about depression makes this song a great representation of our album, and one of my favorite to perform."

The album also features guest appearances from Save Face, Staten, Sentient Moss, and Grin & Bear. Check out the two singles, artwork, and tracklist below...

Tracklist

1. Talking Shit

2. Sit Around (feat. Sentient Moss)

3. Burnout

4. A Pleasant Day

5. Windmill

6. Critical

7. Carcinogens (feat. Grin & Bear)

8. Bonfire

9. Without Warning (feat. Save Face)

10. Creature of Habit (feat. Staten)

11. Fifth of July