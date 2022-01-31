Halsey announces 2022 tour w/ PinkPantheress, beabadoobee, Wolf Alice & more

Halsey released the Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross-produced If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power in 2021, and they've now announced a North American tour supporting it. Beginning in May they'll hit Nashville, Boston, Toronto, Columbia, Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Irvine and more, with support on various dates from PinkPantheress, beabadoobee, The Marías, Abby Roberts, and Wolf Alice. See all dates below.

The Los Angeles date is at Hollywood Bowl on June 21 with Wolf Alice and Abby Roberts, and tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 AM local time.

The tour includes festival dates in NYC (Governors Ball on June 11), Alabama (Hangout Fest on May 21), and Milwaukee (Summerfest on July 2), and before the dates begin Halsey also plays the Super Bowl Music Fest at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on February 10, with Machine Gun Kelly.

PinkPantheress, meanwhile, recently announced her first US headlining shows.

HALSEY: 2022 TOUR

5/17 – West Palm Beach, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre *

5/19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

5/21 – Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Music Festival

5/24 – Nashville, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater *

5/27 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion *

5/29 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre *

6/1 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center *

6/3 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center *

6/5 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *

6/8 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion *

6/11 – New York, NY – The Governors Ball

6/16 – Seattle, WA White – River Amphitheatre @

6/18 – Portland, OR RV – Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater @

6/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl #

6/24 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre @

6/26 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion @

6/28 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion @

6/30 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood @

7/2 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest @

7/3 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre @

7/6 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre @

7/9 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre @

* - with PinkPantheress and beabadoobee

@ - with The Marias and Abby Roberts

# - with Wolf Alice