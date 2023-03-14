Halsey announces NJ shows with live string ensemble

Halsey will play a pair of special shows in Newark, NJ this summer. She'll be joined by a live string ensemble for the dates, which happen on June 21 and 22 at New Jersey Performing Arts Center. They're part of NJ's "North to Shore" festival, which is happening in Newark, Asbury Park, and Atlantic City over three weekends this June, and they benefit programs for the arts and art education across the state. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Wednesday, March 15 at 10 AM.

Halsey will also play Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Madrid, and Portugal coming up.