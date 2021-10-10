Halsey played SNL; Lindsey Buckingham joined for “Darling” (video)

Halsey was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night, performing two songs off their Trent Reznor/Atticus Ross-produced album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. While Trent and Atticus were not on hand, Lindsey Buckingham was to duet on "Darling" as he does on the album. That was the second song of the night, the first was "I Am Not a Woman, I'm a God" which Halsey performed in a dark, industrial set fitting the track. Watch video of both below.

Kim Kardashian West was the host this week, and her monologue made light of her famous family, including Kanye. Chris Redd brought out his Kanye impersonation for a sketch titled “The People’s Kourt" where Kim played her sister, Judge Kourtney Kardashian, with Mikey Day as sidekick, Travis Barker. Pete Davidson played Machine Gun Kelly. and Halsey played Kendall Jenner. Watch that and Kim's monologue and a few other sketches from last night's SNL, below.

Next week (10/16), Young Thug is SNL's musical guest with host Rami Malek.