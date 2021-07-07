Halsey reveals NSFW artwork & release date for LP w/ Trent Reznor

As mentioned, Halsey has a new album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, on the way, produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. She revealed the cover art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and you can watch a video of the unveiling, where she walks throughout the museum in silence, looking at work, below.

She also announced the album's release date: it's due out on August 27 via Capitol Records, and it's available to pre-order now.

On her Instagram, Halsey writes:

This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months. The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully. My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being. This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!

All we've heard of If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power so far is a short teaser clip; listen to that below.