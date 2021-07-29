Halsey shares new trailer & clip of new music from Nine Inch Nails-produced album/film

Halsey still hasn't released a full song from her upcoming album/film If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, which was produced by Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, but she did just release a second trailer for the film featuring a second clip of new music. It's called the "woman/god Trailer," and the music sounds pretty awesome, a solid middle ground between Halsey and NIN's styles. Check it out below.

The film will premiere in IMAX theaters in several U.S. cities (including NYC) on August 25, and it will premiere in other countries the next day. Tickets go on sale August 3. Full list of cities below.

And here's the previous trailer:

U.S. Screenings – Wednesday, August 25

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Baltimore, MD

Boston, MA

Charlotte, NC

Chicago, IL

Cleveland, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Detroit, MI

Fresno, CA

Ft. Myers, FL

Honolulu, HI

Houston, TX

Indianapolis, IN

Kansas City, MO

Knoxville, TN

Las Vegas, NV

Los Angeles, CA

Memphis, TN

Miami, FL

Milwaukee, WI

Minneapolis, MN

Montreal, QC

Nashville, TN

New York, NY

Oklahoma City, OK

Orlando, FL

Philadelphia, PA

Phoenix, AZ

Pittsburgh, PA

Portland, OR

Raleigh-Durham, NC

Sacramento, CA

San Antonio, TX

San Diego, CA

San Francisco, CA

Seattle, WA

St. Louis, MO

Tampa, FL

Toronto, ON

Vancouver, BC

Washington, DC

International Screenings – Thursday, August 26

London, UK

Edinburgh, UK

Sheffield, UK

Manchester, UK

Liverpool, UK

Dublin, Ireland

Berlin, Germany

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Melbourne, Australia

Auckland, New Zealand

Monterrey, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico