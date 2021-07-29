Halsey shares new trailer & clip of new music from Nine Inch Nails-produced album/film
Halsey still hasn't released a full song from her upcoming album/film If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, which was produced by Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, but she did just release a second trailer for the film featuring a second clip of new music. It's called the "woman/god Trailer," and the music sounds pretty awesome, a solid middle ground between Halsey and NIN's styles. Check it out below.
The film will premiere in IMAX theaters in several U.S. cities (including NYC) on August 25, and it will premiere in other countries the next day. Tickets go on sale August 3. Full list of cities below.
And here's the previous trailer:
U.S. Screenings – Wednesday, August 25
Atlanta, GA
Austin, TX
Baltimore, MD
Boston, MA
Charlotte, NC
Chicago, IL
Cleveland, OH
Dallas, TX
Denver, CO
Detroit, MI
Fresno, CA
Ft. Myers, FL
Honolulu, HI
Houston, TX
Indianapolis, IN
Kansas City, MO
Knoxville, TN
Las Vegas, NV
Los Angeles, CA
Memphis, TN
Miami, FL
Milwaukee, WI
Minneapolis, MN
Montreal, QC
Nashville, TN
New York, NY
Oklahoma City, OK
Orlando, FL
Philadelphia, PA
Phoenix, AZ
Pittsburgh, PA
Portland, OR
Raleigh-Durham, NC
Sacramento, CA
San Antonio, TX
San Diego, CA
San Francisco, CA
Seattle, WA
St. Louis, MO
Tampa, FL
Toronto, ON
Vancouver, BC
Washington, DC
International Screenings – Thursday, August 26
London, UK
Edinburgh, UK
Sheffield, UK
Manchester, UK
Liverpool, UK
Dublin, Ireland
Berlin, Germany
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Melbourne, Australia
Auckland, New Zealand
Monterrey, Mexico
Guadalajara, Mexico
Mexico City, Mexico