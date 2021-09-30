Halsey shares remix EP ft. Underworld, Hot Chip, Adrian Sherwood, more

Halsey's new album If I Can't Have Love I Want Power was produced and cowritten by Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and for a new remix EP they're continuing to work with artists that push the envelope. The I Am Not a Woman, I'm a God EP features remixes of that song by techno greats Underworld, quirky pop group Hot Chip, experimental artist Gazelle Twin, and post-punk dub pioneer Adrian Sherwood.

Unsurprisingly, the four remixes are pretty different and pretty great. Underworld turn the song into a sweeping widescreen stomper, Hot Chip take it to clubberier regions, Gazelle Twin rips it apart and reassembles it with half the parts missing, and Adrian Sherwood's electro-reggae rework is a surprisingly natural fit. Listen to all four remixes below.

Halsey will be in NYC next weekend for Saturday Night Live along with host Kim Kardashian West.